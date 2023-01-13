IIT, IISc roped in to investigate under-construction Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police department has constituted a team consisting of members from the civil engineering department of IIT-Hyderabad to probe the collapse of the reinforcement cage near Hennur main road, which killed a mother and her child on January 10.

According to sources in the police department, the IIT-Hyderabad team has been roped in to investigate the technical aspects of the incident, based on which the police will initiate action against those responsible for the incident. A team of two professors from the civil engineering department, KVL Subramaniam and S Suriya Prakash, are in Bengaluru to investigate the cause of the accident.

However, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has already roped in professor Chandra Kishen from IISc, Bengaluru, to study and find out the cause of the reinforcement cage collapse.

Kishen, speaking to The Indian Express, said the geometry of the supporting structures was not designed properly, especially for a pillar that is more than 20 feet.

“The geometry, the diameter and the height at which the supporting structures are holding the reinforcement cage together is very important. So, these dictate the stability of the reinforcement cage. Along with the self-weight of the bar, the wind factor should also be taken into account to find out the reason for the collapse. The wind is a major force which can cause instability and the cables which are supporting the cage should be designed to resist the wind forces,” said Kishen.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL is contemplating changing their standard operating procedures, by switching to two-stage reinforcement casting. According to Anjum Parvez, MD of BMRCL, the first casting will be done up to nine metre or ten metre depending upon the total height of the pillar. Later, it will be secured with steel wire and after which the rest of the reinforcement will be done.

The Karnataka High Court Friday also decided to take up a suo motu public interest case over the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse incident.