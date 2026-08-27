IISc warns Hebbal tunnel won’t fix Bengaluru traffic, bats for metro link instead

The IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab study claimed that the traffic congestion will get shifted to new bottlenecks near the Veterinary Hospital and Esteem Mall. (File Photo)

An Indian Institute of Science (IISc) report has stated that the proposed short tunnel at Hebbal Junction in Bengaluru will not resolve congestion but relocate it to new choke points.

The IISc Sustainable Transportation (IST) Lab study, which was released on Tuesday, claimed that the traffic congestion will get shifted to new bottlenecks near the Veterinary Hospital and Esteem Mall, with spillover effects that could push queues back toward Mekhri Circle and effectively reduce the tunnel’s usefulness to zero over time.

Authored by Professor Ashish Verma of the Department of Civil Engineering of IISc, the study’s cost-benefit analysis found the underground metro to be far more economical on a per-passenger basis. Calculated by total passenger trips, the tunnel costs approximately Rs 5.23 per passenger compared to Rs 0.86 for the metro. Measured by passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), the tunnel costs roughly Rs 13.74 lakh per unit of capacity versus Rs 2.26 lakh for the metro. By both metrics, the report noted, the tunnel is about 6.12 times more expensive, meaning it would require six times as much public funding to deliver comparable benefit.