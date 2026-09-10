IISc students sound alarm over workload, financial stress after 2 campus deaths

A survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Students’ Council following two student deaths, allegedly by suicide, in August has found widespread concern among students over academic pressure, financial stress and campus wellbeing, with a majority seeking more mental health support.

The Indian Express emailed IISc for a response. They have yet to respond.

One of the strongest findings related to governance: 88 per cent of the 1,035 respondents said students should have representation on the Wellness Committee, the body that oversees campus mental health support, signalling a strong desire among students to have a direct voice in shaping policies that affect them. Meanwhile, 69 per cent said a proposed weekly Students’ Council initiative—informal gatherings dubbed ‘Mondays for Mental Health’—would be helpful.

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While 81 per cent of the respondents said making attendance and leave policies more student-friendly would help mental health outcomes, 80 per cent said they believed their financial situation was contributing to mental distress and more aid would be helpful.

Also Read | IISc student found dead in hostel room; second case on campus in 15 days

Improve environment, increase financial aid

While 50 per cent of the respondents said that mandatory academic workload was causing “significant mental distress”, 46 per cent pointed to disruptions in basic campus amenities as a significant contributing factor.

Asked to rank the most urgent needs for improving mental health on campus, students placed improving the work environment for students at the top, with 74 per cent support, followed by greater financial assistance and lower financial load (68 per cent), student-friendly attendance policy and academic workload (64 per cent), greater student participation in decision-making (54 per cent), and greater awareness, accessibility and transparency in mental health support (50 per cent).

The survey showed that while 47 per cent of students said the psychiatric support available on campus is inadequate, an overwhelming 84 per cent said there should be more awareness and accessibility of the mental health support already on offer. Eighty-five per cent also favoured increasing reimbursement for students who seek mental health support from providers outside the campus.

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The survey was conducted after the deaths of 19-year-old BTech student Rakshan and 22-year-old second-year MTech student Gopal, on August 9 and 20, respectively.

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‘Fees hiked, students discouraged to meet’

A researcher alleged that the IISc environment is one where the administration cracks down on students for speaking against policies. “Any student meeting or gathering requires permission from the Registrar, which just discourages students from meeting and discussing the issues we face freely…which is why we continue to suffer from academic workload, financial distress, toxic work environment and many such problems all alone in silence,” the researcher said. “In such a setting, it’s only inevitable that some of us will eventually give up. And IISc administration fully understands that. Ceiling fans are removed, terraces are locked, and new hostel buildings are engineered with a conscious design of being suicide proof.”

IISc has allegedly barred its students from speaking to the media without permission. “The IISc is not like how it used to be…a vibrant campus which valued discussions and dissent. Given the packed schedule, these are very crucial to reduce the stress,” a student who did not wish to be named said.

Financial problems are also a major concern, a student said, pointing out how undergraduate fees have increased. “A student was spending about Rs 90,000 to complete a four-year course. Now, it has increased to Rs 5 lakh. If government institutions don’t encourage education, what is the point?” the student asked.