IISc student dies by suicide; another passes away after collapsing while playing football

A student of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) died by suicide while another student died after collapsing while playing football at the institute’s playground.

According to a statement issued by the institute on Wednesday, both the incidents happened on the campus on Tuesday evening.

While Randhir Kumar (36), a final year PhD scholar with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, died by suicide, Rahul Prathap (31) a mechanical engineering scholar pursuing MTech, died after collapsing on the football field.

According to Sadhashivanagar police station officials, Kumar’s friends were worried after he was not receiving phone calls on Tuesday. Later, at around 8.30 pm, his friends informed IISc staff and security officers that his room was locked from inside and Kumar was not opening the door. IISc staff then broke open a window and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

After being informed by the staff and students, police later arrived on the spot, forced opened the door and sent the body for postmortem.

“There was no suicide note. We are examining Kumar’s phone and laptop to find out why he killed himself. Kumar’s family members in Bihar have been informed and they are on their way to the city,” a police officer of Sadashivanagar police station told Indianexpress.com.

The Sadashivanagar Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

Another research scholar, Rahul Pratap, collapsed while he was playing football at the Gymkhana ground on campus on Tuesday. His friends and the IISc staff gave him first aid treatment at the IISc Health Centre, after which he was taken to MS Ramaiah Hospital where he was declared dead.

His parents and police also informed by the IISc authorities soon after the incident.

IISc Bangalore issued a condolence note on the passing away of the two students.

Two students of Bengaluru’s @iiscbangalore died on campus in separate incidents on Tuesday the institute said in a statement today. One of the students, pursuing his PhD in the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, died by suicide. (1/2) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ChRvYCd9Bs — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) March 3, 2021

It stated: “We are extremely saddened to report the deaths of two students on the campus of IISc on 2 March 2021. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the students. One of the students, pursuing his PhD in the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, died by suicide.”

It added, “The other student, pursuing his MTech from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, collapsed and was found unresponsive while playing football at the Gymkhana ground. After receiving first aid treatment at the IISc Health Centre, he was immediately taken to MS Ramaiah Hospital where he was declared dead. The students’ parents as well as the police were informed of the demise of the students right away. We strongly urge IISc community members to reach out to and seek help from the following facilities and wellness resources.”