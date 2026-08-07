IISc student found dead in Bengaluru hostel room; cops suspect personal issues

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A 19-year-old second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday morning in an alleged case of suicide, the police said.
The student, Rakshan, was found unresponsive in his hostel room, following which staff and fellow students alerted the authorities. A handwritten note was recovered from the room and has been seized for examination.
The Sadashivanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The police suspect the death occurred on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.
According to investigators, a preliminary examination of the student’s note, an audio recording, and chats sent to family members and friends indicates that he was dealing with personal issues.
A senior police officer said that, based on the investigation so far, there is no indication of academic pressure. “We have spoken to his friends and classmates. He was a second-year student and had spent considerable time at the institute. As of now, nothing points to academic pressure. Even the family has not expressed any suspicion. However, the investigation is continuing,” the officer added.
The incident has also renewed discussions within sections of the institute over the pressures associated with the expansion of undergraduate programmes. Sources familiar with the matter said IISc, which has traditionally focused on postgraduate and doctoral education, has in recent years expanded its undergraduate programmes in line with the National Education Policy.
Departments have been encouraged to increase undergraduate intake, they said, while faculty members who have largely spent their careers teaching Master’s and PhD students are now also expected to teach first-degree students. This requires a different teaching approach and significantly greater classroom engagement, without corresponding changes in staffing, sources said.
According to the sources, some departments have linked higher student intake with the sanctioning of additional faculty positions, even as infrastructure and student support services continue to evolve. They also said mental health interventions often remain reactive rather than preventive. While counselling services and helplines are available, institutions need mechanisms to identify and support students before they reach a crisis, they added.
In a statement, IISc expressed grief over the student’s death and conveyed its condolences to his family and friends. “The institute is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and all those affected by this loss,” the statement said.
The institute added that it remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for students and urged members of the campus community experiencing emotional distress to make use of the mental health support services available through its wellness centre, including a 24×7 emergency counselling helpline, online counselling, and consultations with counsellors and psychiatrists.
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