IISc student found dead in Bengaluru hostel room; cops suspect personal issues

In a statement, IISc expressed grief over the student’s death and said it remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for students. (File Photo)

A 19-year-old second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday morning in an alleged case of suicide, the police said.

The student, Rakshan, was found unresponsive in his hostel room, following which staff and fellow students alerted the authorities. A handwritten note was recovered from the room and has been seized for examination.

The Sadashivanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The police suspect the death occurred on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.