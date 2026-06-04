President Draupadi Murmu opens semiconductor training facility at IISc Bengaluru

President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a new Semiconductor Training Fab Facility at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The project, supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was launched from Delhi alongside several other initiatives during the National Conclave on Strengthening Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects.

According to IISC, this follows on from semiconductor skilling programmes that were conducted by IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering.

The IISC noted that, “the programme has trained more than 1,400 participants from Scheduled Tribe communities, delivered over 48,000 hours of specialised semiconductor training, and awarded more than 1,000 NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) certifications, engaging participants from over 30 states and Union Territories and more than 273 institutions.”