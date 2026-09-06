IISc scientists discover cow enzyme effective against drug-resistant bacteria

In a recent scientific breakthrough, scientists at IISc Bengaluru have discovered that an enzyme found in the digestive system of cows can be effective against ‘biofilms’ that are formed by multiple species of drug-resistant bacteria.

The research team, comprising IISc scientists Debasis Das, Reshma Ramakrishnan, Kirti Parmar, Dipshikha Chakravortty, Debmitra Sen, Velpandi Ramachandran and Raju S Rajmani, published their findings in the journal Nature.

This comes almost two years after a similar discovery at IISc in November 2024, where another cow enzyme was also found to have an effect on ‘biofilms’ formed by drug-resistant bacteria. These biofilms protect the bacteria against antibiotics as well as the immune system.