IISc researchers discover protein that protects tuberculosis bacteria from effects of foreign DNA

Researchers from Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with collaborators from the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences, have discovered a protein (designated Lsr2) that the bacterium, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, uses to protect itself from foreign DNA.

The researchers discovered that Lsr2 has the effect of “silencing” those sections of tuberculosis bacteria’s DNA that are foreign in origin. According to assistant professor Mahipal Ganji from the Department of Biochemistry, IISc, the corresponding author of the study, “The source (of foreign DNA) is mostly viral action, but there are also other ways, such as transduction. This entering of foreign DNA happens on the evolutionary scale of millions of years.”