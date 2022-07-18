IISc launches viral genome sequencing lab, to focus on studies related to Covid

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru inaugurated a viral genome sequencing lab at its Centre for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR) on July 17. It was established with a grant from CryptoRelief, a community-run fund to help India combat the Covid-19 crisis and prepare for future outbreaks.

The grant supported the expansion of the existing Viral BSL3 (biosafety level-3) facility at IISc, the institute said. CryptoRelief has funded the IISC with Rs 5 crore to support Covid-19 research at the CIDR, it added.

The lab will focus on studies related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These include continuous surveillance and tracking of virus mutations and variants. The expanded viral BSL3 facility will support research on the assessment of virulence and cross-reactive immunity of SARS-CoV-2 mutants and variants of concern in cell culture and animal models, a statement from the IISc said.

“For more than a year, IISc’s Centre for Infectious Disease Research has been actively working with the state and central government to provide Covid-19 RT-PCR diagnostic services and conducting research involving the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new viral genome sequencing facility will be an important addition to the centre and will enhance the ongoing efforts to better understand SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution and its impact on our health,” it said.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, director of IISc, said: “The viral genome sequencing lab will contribute not only towards tackling the threat that Covid-19 poses, but will also ensure that we are ready to handle future health emergencies as well. We are grateful to CryptoRelief for partnering with us on this critical initiative.”

A member of the CryptoRelief core volunteer team anonymously said: “It is an honour for CryptoRelief to support and partner with the Indian Institute of Science. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been evolving over time. Understanding the new variants that are coming up and whether existing vaccines can combat these variants is important. Through this support, we intend to take a step towards that.”