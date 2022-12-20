scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

IISc-IIT researchers develop air filters from plant-based enzymes

The air filter which can be mounted atop air conditioners (AC), central ducts, and air purifiers.

The technology has been transferred to AiRTH, a start-up incubated at IIT-Kanpur, for marketing.
Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur have developed an antimicrobial air filter that can deactivate the germs gathered over it and purify the air in a room.

The air filter which can be mounted atop air conditioners (AC), central ducts, and air purifiers is made from plant-based enzymes commonly found in green tea. The technology has been transferred to AiRTH, a start-up incubated at IIT-Kanpur, for marketing.

“The major difference between the air filter which is commonly available in the market and the one which is developed by the IISc-IIT scientists is that the former becomes a breeding ground for germs over continuous use. We found this gap and started working on developing an air filter that can protect one from air pollution as well as germs.

“The plant-based enzymes like polyphenols and polycationic polymers are coated on the filters and they have germs-destroying properties. So with the use of these filters, one can be safe from air pollution and disease transmission as well. These filters can be mounted on ACs, central ducts, and air purifiers,” Ravi Kaushik, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and CEO of AiRTH, said.

More from Bangalore

“The research was started a year and a half ago. The research was supported by special grants from Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) and SERB-Technology Translation Awards (SERB-TETRA) funds and a patent has been filed on this. The air filters were tested at an NABL-accredited laboratory and have proven to be able to successfully deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (Delta variant) with an efficiency of 99.24 per cent. The filter can be mounted atop AC. The AC can be used in fan mode to purify the air during winter. The power consumption is as low as a ceiling fan and it has 99 per cent efficiency against particulate matters – PM 2.5, PM 10, smog, unseen germs, and viruses. The product is named ‘Clean Air Module’,” he added.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 06:54:47 pm
