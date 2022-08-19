Bengaluru: IISc, CELLINK ink MoU to establish centre of excellence

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and US company CELLINK, a 3D bioprinter developer, on Friday announced a partnership to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) for 3D bioprinting. Housed at the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at IISc, the centre will provide access to 3D bioprinting systems, and focus on advancing research on heart, bone, cartilage and cancer through the use of 3D bioprinting.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise the collaboration on August 18.

3D bioprinting is the method of printing three dimensional biomedical structures. Currently, it can be used to print tissue and organ models to help research drugs and potential treatments.

The new centre will house several state-of-the-art 3D bioprinters from CELLINK. “The CoE will contribute towards exploring new pathways in 3D bioprinting research and technology development. This would also align very well with the new initiative that we have launched to establish a post graduate medical school at IISc. I hope that the interdisciplinary collaboration through the CoE will create new medical technologies for affordable healthcare,” IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan said.

IISc and CELLINK will work together to conduct workshops aimed at providing researchers within the institute, and elsewhere, the skills necessary to utilise 3D bioprinting in their work and reap the benefits of 3D cell culture. They will also undertake and advise on research projects across multiple applications spanning the fields of tissue engineering, drug discovery, material science and regenerative/personalised medicine.

“We are excited to host this CoE in the institute, which will help to initiate cutting-edge research in an emerging field of technology with immense potential to benefit human health,” said Prof Narendra Dixit, chairperson of BSSE.

Cecilia Edebo, the CEO of CELLINK, said it was an honour to collaborate with IISc. “India has long been at the forefront of scientific discovery, and with the exceptional talent and deep-rooted passion to translate research from the benchtop to the clinic, we are confident that this centre of excellence will make a lasting impact on the progress within research in the fields of heart, bone, cartilage and cancer. With IISc we have a tremendous partner and we look forward to creating the future of health together,” Edebo added.