IISc Bengaluru signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research in aviation

July 30, 2022 1:16:15 pm
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Friday to collaborate on aviation research and development and to ramp up self-reliance efforts for the Navy.
“The MoU provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at IISc and will promote joint research programmes in areas of mutual interest,” the IISc said in a statement.
The MoU was signed by IISc registrar Captain Sridhar Warrier and Captain P Vinayagam (APP), Indian Navy, in the presence of senior officers of the Navy and the chairs of several departments at the Division of Mechanical Sciences, and the Office of Research Grants at IISc.
“The areas of collaboration under this MoU will fall under the domain of aerospace/aeronautical engineering, including design and education technology. Specialisations that will be under focus include propulsion and propulsion systems, steel technology, metallurgy and material sciences, and corrosion science; systems and controls, instrumentation and sensors; environmental science and engineering, energy science and engineering; management (technical and logistics), industrial engineering and operational research, nanotechnology and MEMS (microelectromechanical systems), artificial intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning,” the IISc said.
“It is a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Navy in these important areas of mutual interest. We look forward to the many exciting research and development outcomes that will emerge from this partnership,” Captain Warrier said.
