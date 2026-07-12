Science is a public good, not an abstract pursuit: Soumya Swaminathan at IISc convocation

Science is not just an abstract pursuit, but a public good, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation and former chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Friday. She was speaking virtually as the chief guest at the 2026 convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Emphasising the interconnected nature of modern research, Dr Swaminathan noted, “The most important discoveries of the future are not going to come from within single disciplines, but at their intersections. If you look at Nobel Prizes, you will see that many researchers start in one discipline and pivot to another.”