IIMB launches programme on hospital management for professionals

The IIM Bangalore’s digital learning initiative IIMBx launched a new programme – Professional Certificate in Hospital Management Friday. The 12-month programme aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs, business leaders and others.

Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education said, “We need good management to ensure the delivery of healthcare services to the satisfaction of patients. I am delighted that the transformation of healthcare delivery in the country will start from here, at IIMB.”

The minister informed that a total of 160 people have registered for the course currently and he urged more people to register.

He further said, “Since I became the Health Minister, there is one permanent agenda during each review meeting with the health department – how to train our doctors in administration and management. This is because good or bad management will be the difference between life or death in the medical profession. I wanted officials at the administrative level such as District Health Officers, Medical College Deans, District Surgeons, State Programme Officers and Joint Directors to be trained in management as people will get better quality healthcare. Most of them are experts in their fields but they don’t know the principles of management thereby reducing the efficiency of functioning and not optimally utilising the resources. This new course will not just be useful to Karnataka but also the entire country.”

Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore said, “The Professional Certificate Programme in Hospital Management is part of IIMB’s strong involvement in public systems and public policy.”

To emphasise the need to train healthcare professionals in areas from operations management to strategy to finance, Sudhakar said he understood and appreciated the role of learning and training as he had worked in a Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) early in his career and seen, first hand, lacunae in the system. “I know that corporate hospitals are run professionally because they have better managers. Investment-wise, the government spends a lot on infrastructure and maintenance, but the private sector performs better. That’s why I want all doctors in government hospitals to be trained in administration,” he added, promising that he would be nominating many government doctors to the programme in hospital management.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, and Founder-Chairman, Narayana Group of Hospitals, described the launch of the Professional Certificate Programme in Hospital Management as a “dream come true”.

He said, “This course, delivered by world class faculty at IIMB, is especially relevant and important for a country like India where 80 per cent of healthcare is delivered not by corporate chains in Metro cities but by 30-bed and 50-bed nursing homes in Tier II and Tier III cities. Doctors running such nursing homes need serious help in management and administration. They think they are successful because they have money to pay salaries at the end of every month but, in reality, such businesses are always on the brink. A couple of medico-legal cases and they can be pushed into bankruptcy. Those running such hospitals need to understand the nuances of management to be efficient.”

Programme structure

The IIMBx programme offers the opportunity to early and mid-career individuals in the healthcare sector to upskill themselves in different areas of management, such as Public Health, Operations, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources Management, Strategy, Legal and Regulatory Framework, Statistics and Innovation. The programme, with a combination of case studies, faculty expertise and industry insights will help learners enhance their core management skills, which in turn will help them design and deliver high impact hospital services.

It includes 10 courses comprising five to six modules. There will be a series of online courses, lectures, workshops, hands-on projects, talks by industry experts, webinars and more. At the end of the programme, learners need to present a capstone project which would combine learnings from all the individual courses.