IIMB assistant professor loses nearly Rs 1 lakh after falling prey to WhatsApp video recording scam

A 35-year-old assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) lost Rs 98,500 after a woman recorded his WhatsApp video call with her and threatened to upload it on social media.

The man, Sai Chittaranjan Kalubandi, is an Assistant Professor of Strategy at IIMB and an IIMB Young Faculty Research Chair. He approached south east CEN police station Monday and filed a complaint.

According to a police officer, on February 9, around 8.30 pm, he received a message from a woman on Instagram and the duo started talking. They shared their contact numbers and when the woman made a WhatsApp video call, the duo chatted for some time. However, what Kalubandi did not know is that the video call was being screen recorded.

Later, the accused threatened to share the video on social media and demanded money. Kalubandi transferred Rs 98,500 by Monday (February 13) and later, he approached the police to register a complaint.

A police officer said they have registered a case under Sections 66 (c) (Punishment for identity theft) and 66 (d) (cheating by personation by using computer resources). “Kalubandi was contacted from two mobile numbers which we are tracking and since the probe is at a nascent stage, we cannot share further information,” the officer said.