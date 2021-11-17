Summer placements at IIM-Bangalore witness 30 per cent hike, institute terms it ‘record season’

With all 513 students who appeared for placements at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) being placed over two interview days, the premier business school in the Karnataka capital have termed it a “record summer placement session”.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, the chairperson of Career Development Services at IIM-B, told indianexpress.com that there was an increase of nearly 30 per cent in the placements for students of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme-Business Analytics (PGP-BA) this year compared to last year.

“On an average, we have had nearly 20 to 30 per cent more offers from prominent recruiters in comparison to last year. This is undoubtedly the best summer placement we have seen since 2018,” he said.

Prof Kumar added that this was a clear signal from recruiters that the “economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers” to manage the post-pandemic market.

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33 offers, followed by Bain & Company (22) and The Boston Consulting Group (22). Top recruiters included Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (13), Tata Consultancy Services (12), Alvarez & Marsal (8), PricewaterhouseCoopers (8), Ernst & Young (7), GEP Consulting (7), NRI Consulting (7), and Strategy& (5). Other recruiters included Auctus Advisors (4), Arthur D Little (3), Miebach Consulting (3), KPMG (2), LEK Consulting (1), and others (9).

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, are Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), Visa Inc (4), InfoEdge (3), UHG Optum (3), Adobe (2), Atlassian (1), and others (3).

The 42 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations included Amazon (29), Flipkart (5), Uber (4), Myntra (2), and others (2).

There were 84 offers in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank (7), Avendus Capital (4), Barclays (4), Deutsche Bank (4), JP Morgan (3), Arpwood Capital (2), Blackstone (2), HSBC (2), Bank of America (1), CDC Group (1), Credit Suisse (1), Gaja Capital (1), Morgan Stanley (1) and Standard Chartered (1). Other recruiters also included Kotak Mahindra (9), Axis Bank (1), DE Shaw (1), White Oak Capital Management (1), and others (22).

Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks, making 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with 7 offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (5), Vedanta (5), Reliance (4), Bajaj Finserv (3), CK Birla (3), NPCI (3), Capgemini (2), Hinduja Group (2), Jindal Steel (2), True North (2), JSW (1), Piramal (1), and others(30).

Meanwhile, the second batch of PGP-BA received offers in the domain of Consulting, Analytics, Product Management, Business Intelligence, Marketing & Business Strategy across sectors like Management Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerate, E-Commerce and Ed-Tech. Companies that recruited from the programme included Accenture Strategy, Arthur D Little, Aditya Birla Group, American Express, Bain & Company, Colgate Palmolive, Ernst & Young, FinIQ, GEP, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kearney, Latent View Analytics, McKinsey & Company, Navi, NPCI, Philips, Reliance Nippon, Samsung, Tata Sky, Titan, Unacademy & Walmart.

Student Placement Representative Harshit Verma said that the Institute witnessed an increase in high-paying offers across sectors. “We saw a rise in offers for Finance roles, while Consulting continues to be most sought-after,” he said.

A total of 542 offers were made during the latest placement session at IIM-B.