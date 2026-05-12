‘Beaten, starved, isolated’: Nanny alleges years of abuse at IIM-Bangalore professor’s home

In her complaint to the Bengaluru police, she said was subjected to repeated abuse for nearly five years, from June 2021 to May 2026.(Representative Image)

A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has accused a professor at IIIM-Bangalore and his wife of subjecting her to years of physical abuse, food deprivation, and isolation for years.

The accused, identified as Amar and his wife Anshu, lived on the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus, where the woman, C Nianghaunuam, said she began working in 2019 to care for the couple’s children.

According to the police complaint, she was allegedly subjected to repeated abuse for nearly five years, from June 2021 to May 2026. She claimed the couple beat her during periods of illness, confiscated her phone, monitored her messages, and prevented her from leaving the house or speaking freely with others.