‘Beaten, starved, isolated’: Nanny alleges years of abuse at IIM-Bangalore professor’s home

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A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has accused a professor at IIIM-Bangalore and his wife of subjecting her to years of physical abuse, food deprivation, and isolation for years.
The accused, identified as Amar and his wife Anshu, lived on the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus, where the woman, C Nianghaunuam, said she began working in 2019 to care for the couple’s children.
According to the police complaint, she was allegedly subjected to repeated abuse for nearly five years, from June 2021 to May 2026. She claimed the couple beat her during periods of illness, confiscated her phone, monitored her messages, and prevented her from leaving the house or speaking freely with others.
The alleged abuse intensified on April 15, when one of the employers reportedly assaulted her and pulled her by the hair around 2.30 am. The woman also alleged that she was left without food for the entire day on May 4.
A neighbour later helped her by providing food and access to a phone, which she used to contact her aunt in Bengaluru. Her aunt, who is associated with the Kuki Students Organisation Bengaluru, helped rescue her and file a police complaint.
The police registered a case on May 6 at Mico Layout Police Station under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(4) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police said the matter is under investigation and no arrests have been made so far.
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