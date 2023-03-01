IIA works on next generation UV telescope to view galaxies in high resolution

After the successful launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first space observatory, AstroSat, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is working on the next generation, ultra-violet (UV) telescope called Indian Spectroscopic and Imaging Space Telescope (INSIST). This telescope will look at galaxies at a high resolution. The telescope is at a pre-project phase, and, once approved, is expected to be completed and launched in seven years.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, director of IIA, Annapurni Subramaniam said, “India reached a major milestone in the area of space astronomy with the successful launch of AstroSat. We thought that the success of this space observatory and the lessons learned must be utilised effectively to enlarge the footprint of Indian space astronomy in the international scene. In response to a call for proposals by the ISRO in 2018, a detailed proposal for a next generation UV-optical mission, the INSIST, was submitted by IIA.”

She said, “A committee set up by the ISRO reviewed the proposals and found it to have the maturity to go through a pre-project phase. The Advisory Committee for Space (ADCOS) recommended the INSIST proposal for a pre-project phase with seed funding. Thus, the INSIST proposal progressed to a seed-funded pre-project phase in March 2019. Combining a large focal area with a simple and efficient optical design, INSIST is expected to produce Hubble Space Telescope (HST)-quality imaging and moderate resolution spectra of astronomical sources.

“We envisage this telescope to be completed and launched in seven years, once it is approved. INSIST is proposed as a collaborative mission with several Indian Institutions. A strategic collaboration with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is envisaged for some specific sub-systems of the project. There is a demand for high-resolution imaging, similar to the HST, for a larger field of view so as to produce the spatially resolved images of dense star clusters, galaxies and star forming regions etc,” Subramaniam added.

AstroSat is the first dedicated Indian astronomy mission aimed at studying celestial sources in X-ray, optical and UV spectral bands simultaneously. It was launched in 2015. The scientific objectives of this mission were to detect new briefly bright X-ray sources in the sky and perform a limited deep field survey of the Universe in the Ultraviolet region.