Idols, debris and decades of neglect: Bengaluru’s Ulsoor lake undergoes first full cleanup in 24 years

One of Bengaluru’s oldest and iconic lakes, the Ulsoor lake, has been emptied for a long-overdue comprehensive restoration—its first full cleanup in almost a quarter century. The lake is being desilted using a Rs 4-crore grant from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).
The last time the 108-acre lake built in the 16th century was desilted was in 2001-2002. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has now taken up restoration work worth Rs 100 crore at the lake.
“It was the need of the hour. Silt had accumulated in large quantities. Though the lake is spread over 108 acres, the water storage area is 75-80 acres, considering the island situation. There is plastic waste. Debris from dismantled temples was thrown here. We found a lot of idols,” Shilpa K, Assistant Executive Engineer (Lakes), BCCC, told indianexpress.com.
As per the plan, the BCCC wants to finish the desilting process before the monsoon. “We have set the deadline to complete it before the next rainy season. We have also stopped water flow from the sewage treatment plant maintained by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” she said.
Shilpa said reviving the lake was a daunting task and that debris removal was possible only at night.
Officials estimate the lake will take three to four months to refill after restoration, paving the way for improved water quality, renewed fishing activity, and enhanced public access to one of Bengaluru’s most beloved urban lakes.
Fishing has been temporarily suspended as part of the project. Around 120 fishermen from the Bangalore Fish Producers and Sellers Association, who have managed fishing activities at the lake for the past 14 years, were asked to clear all remaining stock by January 31.
In 2020, an attempt to partially clean up the lake resulted in fish dying because of poor water quality.
Besides desilting the lake, the BCCC is also scheduled to revive the old kalyani (temple tank) and strengthen the bunds, a double walkway around the lake, a library space, and a children’s play area.
