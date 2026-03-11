Idols, debris and decades of neglect: Bengaluru’s Ulsoor lake undergoes first full cleanup in 24 years

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has taken up restoration work worth Rs 100 crore at the Ulsoor lake. (File photo)

One of Bengaluru’s oldest and iconic lakes, the Ulsoor lake, has been emptied for a long-overdue comprehensive restoration—its first full cleanup in almost a quarter century. The lake is being desilted using a Rs 4-crore grant from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

The last time the 108-acre lake built in the 16th century was desilted was in 2001-2002. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has now taken up restoration work worth Rs 100 crore at the lake.

“It was the need of the hour. Silt had accumulated in large quantities. Though the lake is spread over 108 acres, the water storage area is 75-80 acres, considering the island situation. There is plastic waste. Debris from dismantled temples was thrown here. We found a lot of idols,” Shilpa K, Assistant Executive Engineer (Lakes), BCCC, told indianexpress.com.