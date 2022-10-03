scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Identity theft: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath files plaint again in 3 months

According to the police, the accused used Tushar Giri Nath's WhatsApp DP to send messages to many of his colleagues seeking Amazon gift cards.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Monday approached cyber police for the second time in three months over the fraudulent use of his identity to send WhatsApp messages to persons known to him from an unknown number.

In a complaint filed with the Central CEN police station, which investigates cyber offences, Nath alleged that his photo was being used as Display Picture (DP) by an unknown person who had sent messages to his colleagues on WhatsApp pretending to be the BBMP chief commissioner.

According to the police, the accused had sent messages to Nath’s colleagues using his WhatsApp DP seeking Amazon gift cards.

“An unknown person has used the WhatsApp DP of the BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on the number 8076618135 and has chatted with people known to the commissioner and has sent them requests for Amazon Gift Cards and links for purchases,” said an officer with the Central CEN police station.

This is the second time Tushar Giri Nath has approached the police for the same reason. Earlier, his photo was misused from 7076522681 to send messages to his contacts on WhatsApp.

Impersonation of government officers, politicians in recent years have become a common phenomenon. The cybercriminals do it for financial gains, said a police officer.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:28:52 pm
