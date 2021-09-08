Processed food company files complaint against social media posts claiming use of animal extracts in products

A few days after a social media post accused Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Food India Pvt Ltd — popular for its ready-to-cook products — of using animal extracts in their products and gave it a communal twist, the company denied such claims and filed a police complaint against the “misleading and false information”.

“We, at iD Fresh Food India Pvt Ltd, have filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bangalore, against the misleading and false information being spread about our company and its products. iD has been in the business of making healthy, preservative-free and worldclass food products since its inception in 2005,” P C Musthafa, founder of the company, said in a statement.

He added that the company condemns the spread of such “malicious rumours and misinformation” and has taken the legal route to “rightfully tackle” the issue.

According to a spokesperson, the company has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the use of animal extracts in its products over the last few days.

The clarification from the company and its founder comes in the wake of these social media posts, including those on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp that were widely shared by many.

One such tweet that is yet to be taken down, like many others, reads, “All the chennai stores or supermarkets must be selling the Idly/Dosa paste produced and marketed by ID Foods !! How many really knows that this company employs only Muslims and it is Halal certified?ID Fresh Food, a private limited company, was founded in 2005 by P.C Mustafa and his four cousins – Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA. In 2014, ID Fresh foods raised Rs 35 crore in the first round of funding from Helion Venture Partners. It was the first venture capital deal in the country to adhere to strict Shariah Islamic Law.”

Another tweet reads, “Every single Hindu should refrain from iD batter and products,” giving the issue a communal colour.

Yet another message that has been linked to the same company falsely accuses it of using “cow bones and calf rennet” to manufacture the batter.

“We would like to reiterate that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products. iD Idly Dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, water and fenugreek only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products,” a statement from iD Fresh Food India Pvt Ltd reads.

The company also highlighted that they manufacture “healthy and authentic” Indian products, with no chemicals or preservatives, at their manufacturing facilities that are fully compliant with the Food Safety Management System and carry the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 certification.