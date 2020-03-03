Bengaluru based research institute gets threat letter for ‘anti-CAA’ protests

International Centre for Theoretical Sciences received a threat letter for conducting anti-CAA protests. (Express Photo: Harinee Chandrasekaran/Representational) International Centre for Theoretical Sciences received a threat letter for conducting anti-CAA protests. (Express Photo: Harinee Chandrasekaran/Representational)

The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS)— a centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on the outskirts of Bengaluru— has received a threat letter warning the institution against conducting events allegedly in support of the minority community.

According to police, the ICTS received the threat letter on February 21 in a postcard, which originated from Chennai, and the accused who sent the letter has been identified as Ravi S.

The students of the institute had held an anti-CAA protest following the attack in Jamia Millia Islamia University in December.

The ICTS administrative officer, Abhijit De, registered a complaint at the Rajanukunte police station about the letter on February 28. “We are investigating and probing all angles to identify the accused. According to the letter, it is posted in the name of Ravi S from Chennai,” a senior police officer said.

ICTS is a research institute in Shivakote, Hesaraghatta in North Bengaluru founded in 2007. It is an interdisciplinary venture with around 100 students that brings together various subjects such as mathematics, physics, biology, computer science, and earth sciences.

