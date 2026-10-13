IAS officer, 3 others booked for assaulting policemen at Bengaluru pub

Vikas Marmat is an IAS officer serving as special officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority. (Photo: Special arrangement and screenshot of a video of the altercation)

An IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh and three others were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties during a late-night inspection at a Bengaluru pub on October 10.

An FIR was registered against Vikas Marmat, an IAS officer serving as special officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and three others, identified as Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish and Roshan, at the Cubbon Park police station.

According to the complaint filed by Police Inspector Arun Salunke of the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Special Enquiry Wing, he and his team were inspecting bars and restaurants within the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits on the directions of the Bengaluru City police commissioner.