IAS officer, 3 others booked for assaulting policemen at Bengaluru pub

The incident occurred when a police team was inspecting bars and restaurants within the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Bengaluru police pub IAS officerVikas Marmat is an IAS officer serving as special officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority. (Photo: Special arrangement and screenshot of a video of the altercation)
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An IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh and three others were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties during a late-night inspection at a Bengaluru pub on October 10.

An FIR was registered against Vikas Marmat, an IAS officer serving as special officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and three others, identified as Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish and Roshan, at the Cubbon Park police station.

According to the complaint filed by Police Inspector Arun Salunke of the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Special Enquiry Wing, he and his team were inspecting bars and restaurants within the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits on the directions of the Bengaluru City police commissioner.

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As per the FIR, around 1.30 am, the team reached Cavour Bar and Restaurant, which falls within the Cubbon Park police station limits, to check customers’ identity cards and verify their ages. “Four individuals who came to the bar got into a fight over a trivial matter. They verbally abused the complainant and his fellow staff,” the complaint states.

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The four men allegedly assaulted and threatened the police personnel and obstructed them from discharging their official duties, according to the FIR.

No police statement yet

Salunke reportedly sought medical treatment following the alleged assault before approaching the police station to file a complaint. The FIR states that he had been on duty throughout October 9 and submitted the complaint after receiving treatment and rest.

The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, etc.

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The police are yet to clarify whether the accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident and are yet to issue a statement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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