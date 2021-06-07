IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri meets Karnataka CM, asks him to re-consider transfer order

A day after IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag were transferred out of Mysuru following a public spat, the former met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday to request him to not shift her out as she was working on various Covid-related initiatives in the district.

According to sources in the Chief minister’s office, Sindhuri met Yediyurappa at his official residence Cauvery in Bengaluru and requested him to reconsider the transfer. However, the Chief Minister made it clear that it was not possible to revoke the order and asked the IAS officer to take charge of her new responsibilities.

“Yes, Rohini Sindhuri, after her transfer, had come to meet me. There is no question of re-examining the transfers. I have asked her to report to the department to which she has been transferred to,” the chief minister told reporters.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government had transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag out of the city.

Sindhuri has been made commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Nag will now be the director of e-governance of the rural development and panchayat raj department.

On Thursday, Nag, a 2014-batch IAS officer, who had been MCC commissioner since February 2021, had announced her resignation alleging Sindhuri was constantly calling her seniors and complaining that no work was being done in areas under MCC.

“There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and, thus, I am resigning from the Indian Administrative Service and will send the letter to the chief secretary seeking to be relieved from my duties,” Nag had said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government had recently ordered an inquiry into the construction of an indoor swimming pool and a gym at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri.

Sindhuri, in a letter to the Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash, has denied the allegations made against her and claimed Nirmiti Kendra constructed the pool in order to prove cost-effective technology and as a demo work.

In an order, State Revenue Secretary Manjunath Prasad had asked Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report by June 7.

In her letter to Prakash, Sindhuri has stated that the execution of the pool at the residence of DC was done by Nirmiti Kendra in January 2021 out of its own funds. Since there was no space available in the Nirmithi Kendra campus, a very small piece of space was utilised in the campus of DC’s residence.

The government ordered the probe following complaints from former minister and JD(S) MLA S R Mahesh, former MCC corporator K V Mallesh and Kodagu-Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. They had alleged that the DC’s residence is a heritage property and rules have been violated to construct the swimming pool.

However, Nag, on Sunday, said that she has decided to withdraw her resignation and will report to her new department from Monday.