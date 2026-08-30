IAS officer at centre of Karnataka veterinary case arrested following disappearance row

The Karnataka Police Saturday arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with an alleged fraud in the selection of veterinarians for 400 vacancies in the state animal husbandry and fisheries department.

Gangwar, a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, is currently posted as a director for the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state Commerce and Industries ministry. His arrest comes in the wake of two days of questioning by the CID police regarding his tenure as controller of examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) from 2024 to March 2026.

Gangwar is an IAS officer from the 2016 batch, originally from Uttar Pradesh. He previously held several significant positions, including assistant secretary in the Heavy Industries Department at the central government. Additionally, he served as the CEO of Bidar and as the additional director of vigilance in the Central Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. Moreover, he served as joint director at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru and at the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board.