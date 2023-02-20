IAS-IPS spat reaches chief secretary: Both officers file complaints seeking action

The row between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri reached Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma Monday, as both the officers filed complaints seeking action against the other.

In her complaint, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Sindhuri refuted the “false allegations” levelled against her and demanded action against Roopa.

“I request that in case this type of anarchical behaviour is not acted against, then Rule of Law will be thrown to pieces and public trial and false allegations based on personal vendetta will become order of the day. I request action as per All India Service (Conduct) Rules against Smt Roopa D IPS,” Sindhuri said.

The complaint said that the “very act of posting false and scandalising posts against another officer amounts to an act unbecoming of an IPS officer.” Any grievance an officer has against another officer or if action is sought against another officer, “then the prescribed method is to report with details to the Govt and not carry out media trial and character assassination,” she said.

Roopa, in her complaint, urged the chief secretary “to speedify the inquiry into already existing complaints against Rohini Sindhuri, IAS and to take up fresh enquiries on certain other matters related to corruption.”

The cases listed include inquiry into the construction of a swimming pool at the Mysuru DC residence – which is a heritage building – during Sindhuri’s tenure as DC of the district, not declaring a ‘huge house’ in Jalahalli, allegations of deciding on an architectural design for Karnataka Bhavan at Tirupati without floating a tender, among others.

The row between the two officers erupted after Roopa levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri in a Facebook post Saturday and shared seven photos of the IAS officer Sunday alleging they were shared with three male colleagues. Roopa had also alluded to Sindhuri’s role in the alleged suicide of two bureaucrats in her list of allegations. On Monday, she accused Sindhuri of sharing explicit pictures.

Sindhuri has denied the allegations, accusing Roopa of “driving a false, personal vilification campaign”. Sindhuri’s husband, Sudhir Reddy, filed a police complaint against Roopa at Bagalgunte Police Station Monday.