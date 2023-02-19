IAS-IPS spat: CBI report mentioned names of ones responsible for Ravi’s death, says wife

Responding to IPS officer D Roopa’s suspicion of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s role in the suicide of DK Ravi, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, wife of the deceased 2009-batch IAS officer, Sunday said that the CBI report on her husband’s suicide had mentioned the names of those responsible for the suicide.

Among the 19 allegations levelled by Roopa was a reference to the personal chats between Sindhuri and Ravi prior to his death by suicide in 2015. Sindhuri has denied all charges and said that she would pursue legal action against the IPS officer.

“What I think is, (that) since I believe in God, is that you reap what you sow. Karma will not spare anyone. If we do good or bad deeds, we will pay for it in this life,” Kusuma said Sunday.

No one else should suffer the pain and humiliation suffered by her and her family. At least now, the contents of the CBI closure report on Ravi’s suicide should be discussed widely, Kusuma further said.

“After the CBI report came out, no one discussed what the report said… like they did when he died. The reason why Ravi died by suicide is in it, (and the names of) those responsible for his decision are also mentioned in the report,” she added.

The CBI, which probed the case, concluded in 2016 that Ravi died by suicide and there was no external pressure on him.

Earlier in the day, Kusuma had posted a cryptic tweet.

“Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will,” she posted.

Kusuma had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket against Horticulture Minister Muniratna in the 2019 bye-election.

Roopa retweeted her post and wrote, “Kusuma, I understand your pain as a woman. And the pain of many other women (some of them in ias), yet helpless. But finally, someone has to stand up against the perpetrator (even if she is a woman). With u on this matter. May God give ‘her’ empathy n sadbuddhi not to repeat.”

Roopa had posted some pictures of Sindhuri on Facebook earlier in the day, claiming that the latter had sent these pictures to three male IAS officers. The pictures were released a day after Roopa listed 19 allegations against Sindhuri, in which she alleged Sindhuri of sending ‘not so decent’ pictures to several IAS officers. “As per All India Service Conduct Rules, sharing such pictures and having such conversation is an offence,” she posted Saturday, seeking an investigation.

Sindhuri also had a role in the suicide of another Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, Roopa had alleged.

Sindhuri issued a media statement, saying that Roopa was “driving a false, personal vilification campaign”. She said that she would file a complaint against Roopa with the competent authority and pursue all legal remedies against her.