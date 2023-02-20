scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
IAS, IPS officers’ spat: Rohini Sindhuri shared explicit photos and deleted them, claims Roopa

While responding to a media statement issued by Sindhuri, Roopa asked in a Facebook post whether she would talk about the “deleted naked pictures" and whether "the number it (the photos) was sent was not hers”.

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil (Source: Facebook)

The row between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka intensified Monday after Roopa accused Sindhuri of sharing “nude, naked pics” with the IAS officer saying she would take legal action.

“Can an IAS officer send nude, naked pics? What was the reason these pictures were sent? For a compromise? Or is it to prevent action against her in a case where allegations were proved in a preliminary inquiry? She should answer,” Roopa wrote.

Her social media post came after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government would pursue action against both officials.

Earlier in the day, Sindhuri told reporters the attack on her by Roopa was “not right”.

“This is not the forum. This is not the platform. Speaking like this is not right. (She) should bring it to the attention of the government. Indulging in such personal vilification is not right,” she added.

The IAS officer also said she would pursue all legal remedies against Roopa. “We will not let it go. She (Roopa) can speak about professional issues. But, if she speaks about personal issues I will take it very very strongly. We will take all action.”

The two women bureaucrats have indulged in a bitter spat after Roopa levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri Saturday. She shared seven photos Sunday, accusing the IAS officer of sharing them with her male colleagues. Sindhuri responded to the allegation by saying Roopa was driving a “false, personal vilification campaign” and said that she would file a complaint with the authorities.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:19 IST
