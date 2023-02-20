Amid spat between IAS and IPS officers, Karnataka minister says will take action against both

Amidst the ongoing row between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said action would be initiated against both of them as they did not heed to past warnings.

“They should be punished. I have already spoken to the Director General of Police and will speak to the Chief Secretary. Chief minister (Basavaraj Bommai) is also aware of the issue and will take a call,” Jnanendra told reporters.

The minister said he had conveyed to both of them that they were acting in a way unbecoming of senior officers. “Both their behaviours are very bad. IAS and IPS officers are treated with great respect by common men. But, their (Roopa and Sindhuri) actions and behaviour are an insult to the bureaucratic ranks,” he said.

The government will look into the All India Service Conduct Rules governing IAS and IPS officers and see whether such allegations are allowed to be made, he said. “They were warned in the past. If they don’t stop, we will take action,” the minister added.

Roopa had levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri in a Facebook post Saturday and also shared seven photos of the IAS officer Sunday alleging they were shared with three male colleagues. Roopa had also alluded to Sindhuri’s role in the alleged suicide of two bureaucrats in her list of allegations.

Sindhuri later issued a media statement, accusing Roopa of “driving a false, personal vilification campaign”. She said she would file a complaint against Roopa with the competent authority and pursue all legal remedies against her.