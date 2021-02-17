I-T raids underway in various medical colleges in Karnataka

Updated: February 17, 2021 6:16:41 pm
The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted searches in various medical colleges in Karnataka. The raids are being conducted in certain colleges in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Davangere districts in the state.
The I-T sleuths are searching institutions, offices and residences belonging to owners and management of the medical colleges since morning according to sources in the I-T department.
In Bengaluru, raids were carried out at Akash hospital and Sri Srinivasa Educational & Charitable Trust which runs Sapthagiri medical college and hospital in the city.
The I-T department is yet to give details about the raids conducted on various institutes.
(More details awaited)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.