I-T raids underway in various medical colleges in Karnataka

Sapthagiri medical college campus in North Bengaluru where IT raids are underway Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted searches in various medical colleges in Karnataka. The raids are being conducted in certain colleges in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Davangere districts in the state.

The I-T sleuths are searching institutions, offices and residences belonging to owners and management of the medical colleges since morning according to sources in the I-T department.

In Bengaluru, raids were carried out at Akash hospital and Sri Srinivasa Educational & Charitable Trust which runs Sapthagiri medical college and hospital in the city.

The I-T department is yet to give details about the raids conducted on various institutes.

(More details awaited)