‘I hold it for 8 hours’: How Bengaluru’s public toilets have become not an option for working women

Written by Neysa Mary

“I leave my house in the morning at 6 am, and I would just hope that I would not get a situation to attend nature calls till 2 pm. Neither are there adequate toilets for women in this city, and if any, they are poorly maintained,” says Bhavani, a pourakarmika (sanitation worker) who works with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Like Bhavani, thousands of working women hit the streets of Bengaluru every day but share a common, often unspoken struggle: the daily negotiation among dignity, safety, and necessity. The city, which houses 1.40 crore people, has about 388 public toilets, but many of them are not in a condition to be used.

Bhavani, a resident of Bismillahnagar, says, “Hygiene is not the biggest problem for me. I can clean a washroom if needed,” she says. “But there is no safety anywhere.” Her job demands long hours outdoors, yet safe sanitation facilities remain inaccessible. She has developed health issues as a result, and despite promises, she has not received a health card from the GBA or from her corporation.

For a middle-aged e-commerce delivery partner residing near Ulsoor, every workday is a test of endurance. Juggling two jobs to support her family of five, she doesn’t have the time or the trust to use public washrooms. She has never used one. Instead, she holds it in until she reaches home, even if it means discomfort for hours.

Her concerns go beyond cleanliness. Safety is forgotten. She insists that women’s toilets should be completely separate and located far from men’s facilities. The presence of a female attendant, she says, would make a significant difference for when she accompanies her children, the need for such safety measures becomes even more urgent.

During the budget session, responding to MLC Arathi Krishna’s query, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the government plans to construct 441 toilets, including 100 SHE toilets exclusively for women, with hygiene given priority. However, in the recent five city corporation budgets, it did not appear on the list.

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Bengaluru is expected to have a total of 829 toilets once the new facilities are constructed. Shivakumar also mentioned that he is open to suggestions regarding the location of toilets throughout the city. However, within the budget for the five city corporations, only two have announced plans to build 130 new toilets, while the remaining three have not mentioned any plans for additional toilets.

Dr Aarthi Krishna proposed using AI to improve public toilet hygiene by introducing an app that monitors cleanliness and sends alerts when cleaning is needed. She emphasised the need for strict maintenance discipline and suggested installing cameras outside the washrooms for safety. She also raised the need to integrate AI in public sanitation during the Budget Session.

Archana, an activist, highlighted that many sanitation workers sleep in public washrooms due to a lack of proper facilities, while women avoid using these toilets altogether.

“According to the Swachh Bharat guidelines, menstrual needs should be available. We visited over 100 public toilets in the last two months. We did not see any of the public toilets having sanitary napkins,” she said.

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She noted that safety concerns, poor design (shared walls and entrances with men’s toilets), and broken infrastructure—like doors, latches, and lights—make toilets unsafe for women. Many feel the need for someone to stand guard outside. She also pointed out unequal pricing, with men paying Rs 2 and women Rs 5–10.

Why do many women avoid public toilets?

The Indian Express spoke to several working women who say they fear using public toilets because of concerns about hygiene and safety.

After working at a bakery shop in SG Palya for three years, a woman spoke out about a painful experience in a public washroom just 200 metres away. “I got rashes once after using it and had to spend Rs 1000–2000 on treatment,” she says.

Since then, she has avoided public toilets altogether. During her menstrual cycle, she has no option but to return home, disrupting her workday and income. Like many others, she believes that women’s toilets placed next to men’s are not just uncomfortable but also unsafe.

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Malathi, a 39-year-old pourakarmika from Arundathi Nagar, begins her day at the crack of dawn. Leaving home by 5.30 am, she hopes she won’t need to use the restroom until her shift ends at 2 pm. With over a decade of experience working in Kengeri, she has learned to navigate the city’s scarce and unreliable sanitation infrastructure.

Public toilets are out of the question for Malathi. If she is lucky enough to be working near the Kengeri electric crematorium, she uses the common toilet there. Otherwise, her options are limited. She seeks to attend to nature’s calls at local restaurants or commercial establishments, and they occasionally allow her to use their facilities.

“When there are no other options, we go to isolated, vacant places, and our fellow pourakarmikas stand guard,” she says. This highlights the stark reality of the lengths to which pourakarmikas must go to fulfil a basic necessity.

Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express.