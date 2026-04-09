‘I have killed Kruthika’: Deleted PhonePe chats lead court to reject bail for Bengaluru surgeon

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A Bengaluru court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, a surgeon accused of killing his wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, in April last year, after the police submitted messages that he had sent to a friend, including one in which he allegedly confessed to the murder.
“I will soon inform my parents and her parents that see I dont have proof but I have killed Kruthika, I’ll go behind thars that’s when everyone including you will be happy I guess,” one of the messages submitted to the court read.
The messages were also part of the 2,000-page chargesheet filed by the Marthahalli police before the court in January. A police officer said that the messages were sent to a female friend, who did not entertain Mahendra’s alleged advances, and is among the many witnesses in the case.
“I am ending this here, go enjoy your life, I will suffer happily like you wished me and die a death like you wished me that day back, a murderer will never be happy and I will live my life like a murderer hereafter,” another message read.
“Do not text or call me anywhere after you see this message. I will call you once everything is settled, mostly police will call you to ask what’s your relation, tell we are friends, if repeatedly you called him, tell yes I did to ask him help regarding hospital,” a different message read.
A police officer said that the messages were sent on the PhonePe app and were deleted. They were later retrieved during the investigation. There were money transactions too with the woman he was chatting with, the officer added. “She is also one of the witnesses in the case. According to his admission before the police and the evidence, he wanted to kill Kruthika and marry the woman,” the officer added.
Mahendra was arrested on October 15 last year for allegedly killing Kruthika, a dermatologist, nearly six months after she died on April 24. While her family had initially assumed that she died of natural causes, her sister raised doubts, which led to a post-mortem that revealed traces of Propofol—a controlled anaesthetic that can legally be used only in surgeries at hospitals—in Kruthika’s organs. Mahendra had been treating Kruthika for gastritis, and traces of the anaesthetic were also found in the medical equipment he used to administer medication intravenously.
The chargesheet filed by the Marathahalli police included statements from 77 witnesses, including family members, friends, colleagues, and police personnel. In his statement before the police, Mahendra allegedly confessed to the crime.
In February this year, Mahendra approached a local sessions court seeking bail. On April 7, the bail was rejected. The court hearing the murder case has directed jail authorities to produce him before the court on April 28.
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