‘I have killed Kruthika’: Deleted PhonePe chats lead court to reject bail for Bengaluru surgeon

Dr Mahendra Reddy GS was arrested on October 15 last year for allegedly killing his wife Kruthika, a dermatologist, nearly six months after she died on April 24. (File photo)

A Bengaluru court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, a surgeon accused of killing his wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, in April last year, after the police submitted messages that he had sent to a friend, including one in which he allegedly confessed to the murder.

“I will soon inform my parents and her parents that see I dont have proof but I have killed Kruthika, I’ll go behind thars that’s when everyone including you will be happy I guess,” one of the messages submitted to the court read.

The messages were also part of the 2,000-page chargesheet filed by the Marthahalli police before the court in January. A police officer said that the messages were sent to a female friend, who did not entertain Mahendra’s alleged advances, and is among the many witnesses in the case.