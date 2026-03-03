Hundreds from Karnataka stranded in West Asia: 18 return, 265 stuck in transit

Partial flight operations have resumed from the UAE and other West Asia countries, Moudgil said in a statement. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A total of 283 people from Karnataka were stranded across several West Asian countries due to the ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said on Tuesday. Of these, 18 people have returned safely, while others remain in transit.

Of the 265 stuck in transit, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had the largest group of residents with 198 people, followed by Bahrain (31), Qatar (14), Kuwait (13), Saudi Arabia (4), Iran (4) and Turkey (1). This was apart from the expatriates working in the Gulf nations, who number thousands.

Bengaluru Urban tops the district-wise list, with 75 people from here stranded in Dubai alone, alongside smaller groups from Ballari (26), Hassan (multiple cases across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar), and other districts.