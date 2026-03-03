Hundreds from Karnataka stranded in West Asia: 18 return, 265 stuck in transit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A total of 283 people from Karnataka were stranded across several West Asian countries due to the ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said on Tuesday. Of these, 18 people have returned safely, while others remain in transit.
Of the 265 stuck in transit, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had the largest group of residents with 198 people, followed by Bahrain (31), Qatar (14), Kuwait (13), Saudi Arabia (4), Iran (4) and Turkey (1). This was apart from the expatriates working in the Gulf nations, who number thousands.
Bengaluru Urban tops the district-wise list, with 75 people from here stranded in Dubai alone, alongside smaller groups from Ballari (26), Hassan (multiple cases across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar), and other districts.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that there were two categories of people from Karnataka in the Gulf nations. “People who have been working there for years, and people who have gone there on holiday, business activities or meetings. These people are stranded,” he said.
According to Munish Moudgil, Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, details of the stranded passengers were sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, partial flight operations have resumed from the UAE and other West Asia countries, Moudgil said in a statement. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that Indian airlines are rerouting flights to avoid restricted airspace and gradually resuming long-distance services. IndiGo has announced plans for 10 special flights from Jeddah to India, subject to approvals, to bring back stranded passengers, he said.
The statement urged passengers to check flight status directly with the airlines before heading to airports and to rely only on official sources such as the AirSewa portal and Ministry of Civil Aviation helplines.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda are monitoring the situation closely, the statement said, adding that as the situation was fluid, further updates will be issued.
