Human skeletal remains recovered from lake near Bengaluru, victim likely to be woman

Officials also suspect that stray dogs may have later dragged parts of the remains toward the surrounding areas of the lake after the water receded. (Representative Image)

Human skull and skeletal remains were discovered Friday from a lake and its surrounding areas in Mugalur, close to Sarjapur on Bengaluru’s outskirts.

Shepherds grazing cattle in the area first noticed the remains, after which the police were informed.

Investigators found bones scattered around the lake bed. They suspect the victim may have drowned in the lake earlier, with the remains possibly surfacing after a significant drop in water levels during the summer.

Officials also suspect that stray dogs may have later dragged parts of the remains toward the surrounding areas of the lake after the water receded.

The police also recovered portions of a saree from the scene, prompting suspicion that the remains may belong to a woman victim.