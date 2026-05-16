Human skeletal remains recovered from lake near Bengaluru, victim likely to be woman

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Human skull and skeletal remains were discovered Friday from a lake and its surrounding areas in Mugalur, close to Sarjapur on Bengaluru’s outskirts.
Shepherds grazing cattle in the area first noticed the remains, after which the police were informed.
Investigators found bones scattered around the lake bed. They suspect the victim may have drowned in the lake earlier, with the remains possibly surfacing after a significant drop in water levels during the summer.
Officials also suspect that stray dogs may have later dragged parts of the remains toward the surrounding areas of the lake after the water receded.
The police also recovered portions of a saree from the scene, prompting suspicion that the remains may belong to a woman victim.
Forensic experts and a Scene of Crime Officer (SoCO) team conducted a detailed inspection of the area and collected the skeletal remains along with other evidence for examination.
Senior police officers from the Sarjapur subdivision visited the spot and reviewed the investigation. The police said the identification of the deceased and the exact cause of death are yet to be established.
“A case has been registered and the skeletal remains, along with other evidence collected from the spot, have been sent for further forensic examination,” a police officer said.
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