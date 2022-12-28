3,938 human lives lost to wild elephant attacks in 2014-2022: RTI

As many as 3,938 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in India between 2014 and 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), has said in response to an RTI filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry.

According to the RTI response, a copy of which is with indianexpress.com, Odisha recorded 719 human deaths, which is the highest among all states, owing to elephant attacks during this period. In West Bengal, 643 people died due to wild elephant attacks. The other states which recorded a high number of human casualties were Jharkhand (640), Assam (561), Chhattisgarh (477), Tamil Nadu (371) and Karnataka (252).

Since 2014, 72 elephants have died due to electrocution in Karnataka, the RTI says. In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, 13 elephants died due to electrocution while the number is 74 in Tamil Nadu and 31 in Kerala.

In order to contain the rising instances of man-elephant conflict, the Karnataka government on November 21 this year constituted an elephant task force in four districts — Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu.

The minister of state in MoEF&CC, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in a written response to Lok Sabha on December 19, stated, “The State of Karnataka has informed the Ministry that they constituted an expert committee which has submitted its report to the State Government. The report of the said Expert Committee also includes the following scientific measures: 1- Ensuring the establishment of SMS based early Warning System. 2-Setting up Digital Boards at Critical junctions. 3-Procurement of Radio Collars for tracking and sending alerts. 4- Construction of railway barricade. 5-Scientific research for long term understanding of the elephant movement.”

Human casualties in elephants attack

Year: No. of human casualties

2014-15: 418

2015-16: 462

2016-17: 516

2017-18: 506

2018-19: 457

2019-20: 585

2020-21: 461

2021-22: 533