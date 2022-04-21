Hubballi violence: AIMIM leader and cleric arrested

The Karnataka Police arrested an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who’s also a cleric, in connection with the violence in Hubballi recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Police sources said that the cleric was identified as Waseem Pathan, who was nabbed in Mumbai on Wednesday night and brought to Hubballi on Thursday morning.

Before he was nabbed, Pathan released a video in which he stated that he did not incite violence but in fact arrived in the area to defuse the situation. He claimed he did not make provocative statements.

“I came there to pacify the crowd and the police asked me to address the mob by standing on their vehicle. There was no mic and I was saying that justice will be delivered and told everyone to go home.” The video footage showed Pathan standing on a police official’s jeep and addressing the crowd.

However, a few minutes after the speech, the mob started pelting stones and vandalising police vehicles. The entire episode began after a youth named Abhishek Hiremath allegedly posted a derogatory and morphed photo on his WhatsApp status.

Police also arrested Mohammed Arif, thus making the total number of arrests in Hubli violence to 126. Irfan Nalvatwad, husband of AIMIM corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad, has also been arrested.

Court allows accused to attend exams

Abhishek Hiramath, presently in judicial custody, has been allowed to take the 2nd PUC examination beginning from Friday. The JMFC court has permitted Abhishek who is a commerce student to attend examinations and instructed police to provide security near the examination centre and to provide him with textbooks in the prison to study.

Police constables attached to Kasaba police station have stated in their complaint that they had a narrow escape after the rioters attempted to lynch them taking advantage of the situation.