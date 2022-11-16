scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Tension in Hubballi over religious conversion, complaint against 15 including pastors

An FIR has not been registered by the police.

The husband alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Tension prevailed in a locality here over alleged religious conversion and a man lodged a complaint against 15 people including a few pastors and a history-sheeter, police said.

An FIR has not been registered by the police.

A large number of people from the Shikkaligar community along with members of pro-Hindu outfits gathered at the Old Hubballi police station on Tuesday night demanding action against Christian missionaries who were allegedly involved in converting people.

According to police, the incident came to light following a quarrel between a couple. The husband alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets

When he couldn’t handle the pressure from his wife, he had brought the matter to the notice of community leaders, they said.

The members of Shikkaligar community held a protest at the police station demanding conversion bids to be stopped.

Complainant Sampath told reporters that the pastors had come to his in-laws’ house and asked them to attend prayers. He also charged that the missionaries have been targeting his community to convert them into Christians.

Some other community members alleged that the missionaries are taking the help of a local history-sheeter to force people to leave Hinduism and get converted to Christianity.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

A Hindu outfit leader, who joined the protest, said the Shikkaligars are a marginalised and economically weak community.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:33:41 pm
Next Story

Urgently call GST Council meeting: Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement