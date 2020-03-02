Karnataka sedition case: Court extends judicial custody of 3 Kashmiri students till March 7

Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali. (PTI/File) Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali. (PTI/File)

A Hubbali court Monday extended the judicial custody of three Kashmiri students charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka till March 7.

The students of KLE Institute of Technology were arrested, released and re-arrested by the police two days after a video posted on social media purportedly showed them singing along with a song playing in the background with the words “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The students — Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed, and Amir Mohiuddin Wani — were booked under IPC Sections 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony in a case registered at Gokul Road police station in the city.

Initially, the Hubballi Bar Association had passed a resolution that no lawyer would represent the accused. However, after the Karnataka High Court observed that preventing advocates from representing the accused would be treated as contempt of court, the resolution was withdrawn.

However, the lawyers could file a bail petition only on February 28, almost a fortnight later since the students were arrested, amid police protection.

Earlier, on February 24, advocates from Bengaluru were prevented from filing the bail petition for the students by other lawyers at the Dharwad district court.

The hearing was then slated for Monday (March 2) after which the court extended the judicial custody, sending the accused back to Belagavi jail, where they were lodged, for five more days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.