2 minor cousins’ underage pregnancies trigger Karnataka Pocso probe

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed that both survivors are from the same family. (Image generated using AI)

Two minors from the same family in Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad district were found to be victims of separate instances of sexual assault, leading to underage pregnancies. The Hubballi-Dharwad police on Friday launched a comprehensive investigation into the cases.

The investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl conceived for the second time within a year of delivering her first child. This incident follows closely on the heels of a separate case last week involving her 14-year-old cousin, who delivered a baby at home under highly suspicious circumstances, the police said.

According to a complaint filed on Thursday by an officer with the Dharwad District Child Protection Unit, the 15-year-old girl was forcefully taken by the accused, Karim, to an abandoned area near a railway station, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times between July and August 2025.