2 minor cousins’ underage pregnancies trigger Karnataka Pocso probe

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Two minors from the same family in Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad district were found to be victims of separate instances of sexual assault, leading to underage pregnancies. The Hubballi-Dharwad police on Friday launched a comprehensive investigation into the cases.
The investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl conceived for the second time within a year of delivering her first child. This incident follows closely on the heels of a separate case last week involving her 14-year-old cousin, who delivered a baby at home under highly suspicious circumstances, the police said.
According to a complaint filed on Thursday by an officer with the Dharwad District Child Protection Unit, the 15-year-old girl was forcefully taken by the accused, Karim, to an abandoned area near a railway station, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times between July and August 2025.
Following the assault, the girl conceived and received medical treatment from a practitioner in a village, as well as at a private hospital, eventually delivering a baby. The Dharwad District Child Protection Unit has alleged that the girl’s parents subsequently gave the newborn away to an unknown party.
In May 2026, the minor was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by the same accused, resulting in her second pregnancy within a year.
Speaking to the media, District Child Protection Officer Prakash Kodliwad stated that after receiving information regarding the minor’s pregnancy, officials visited her home and school to verify her age, confirming she is under 18. While the family claims that the newborn was given away, authorities strongly suspect foul play. “We suspect that the child was sold or trafficked,” Kodliwad said.
The police are also verifying the parents’ claim that the newborn is with a relative. “The parents have claimed that the newborn was unwell and is currently with a relative in Karwar for treatment. We are verifying that claim as well,” a senior police officer said.
The Dharwad District Child Protection Unit has demanded stringent action against those involved. Legal action has been demanded against both the village doctor and the medical staff at the private hospital for failing to report the sexual abuse of a minor to law enforcement.
Consequently, the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, naming Karim, the survivor’s parents, the village doctor, and the doctors at the private hospital.
The current investigation unfolded under the shadow of a separate case reported last week in the locality. On July 8, the survivor’s 14-and-a-half-year-old cousin sister delivered a baby at her residence, the police said. She was later rushed to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute due to severe postpartum bleeding and trauma.
Investigations into this case revealed she was allegedly abducted and confined to a room a year ago, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. Her parents allegedly hid the pregnancy. The hospital later alerted the police, and a Pocso case was registered on July 11.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed that both survivors are from the same family. “Currently, both are out of danger but are not in a position or willing to give any statements. We are allowing them time to recover.”
Shashikumar added that notices have already been issued to the family members as police actively map out the timeline and systemic failures that allowed these crimes to occur. “A comprehensive investigation is underway as several aspects of the case remain unclear, he said.
Authorities have also been sent to Karwar to verify the safety and location of the 15-year-old’s first child.
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