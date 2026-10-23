Karnataka woman dies after kite manjha slits throat, deputy CM promises strict action

A 38-year-old lab technician who was on a motorcycle lost her life in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Thursday after a banned abrasive kite string, popularly called ‘manjha’, wrapped around her neck and slit her throat.

According to the police, the incident occurred while Vidya Manjunath Gowdar, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Hubballi city, was heading to work on her two-wheeler. She lost control of the vehicle after the Chinese manjha wire got entangled around her neck, and she fell onto the road. She bled heavily and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Following the incident, the residents have demanded a complete ban on manjha in the city, or else there could be more deaths.