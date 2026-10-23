Karnataka woman dies after kite manjha slits throat, deputy CM promises strict action

A 38-year-old lab technician who was on a motorcycle lost her life in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Thursday after a banned abrasive kite string, popularly called ‘manjha’, wrapped around her neck and slit her throat.
According to the police, the incident occurred while Vidya Manjunath Gowdar, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Hubballi city, was heading to work on her two-wheeler. She lost control of the vehicle after the Chinese manjha wire got entangled around her neck, and she fell onto the road. She bled heavily and died before she could be taken to a hospital.
Following the incident, the residents have demanded a complete ban on manjha in the city, or else there could be more deaths.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao warned that criminal cases will be filed against anyone flying kites with manjha, as well as sellers of the abrasive string.
He emphasised that students using the abrasive string would also not be exempted, and those responsible will face strict legal consequences. By Friday morning, the police launched raids on multiple shops and seized manjha put up for sale.
‘No moment of entertainment is worth a human life’
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar said that the state government has taken this incident with the utmost seriousness. “I will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators,” he said on X.
He termed the death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar as deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable.
“An innocent life has been lost, a family has been devastated, and yet another preventable tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless disregard for public safety… No moment of entertainment is worth a human life. No celebration can justify leaving a family in lifelong grief,” he said.
Parameshwar said that despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern.
“This is not merely a matter of law enforcement. It is a question of humanity, conscience, and collective responsibility. We have witnessed far too many innocent lives being lost to these deadly threads. Those who continue to use them despite knowing the risks must ask themselves whether a few moments of amusement are worth another person’s life,” he said.
He said deliberately putting innocent lives at risk can amount to a criminal offence, and those responsible must face the consequences under the law.
“Kite flying should remain a source of joy, not become a dangerous competition that puts unsuspecting citizens in harm’s way. No apology, no compensation, and no punishment can restore the life that has been lost. Our responsibility is to ensure that such tragedies are prevented.
While reiterating that the government would act firmly to enforce the ban and hold violators accountable, he appealed to citizens to reject the use of dangerous manjha threads. “Human life is sacred. It cannot be the price of someone’s entertainment,” he said.
In May and January, the manjha has claimed the lives of two motorcyclists in Karnataka.
What is manjha?
Manjha, also called Chinese manjha, is a nylon string coated with metallic powdered iron and glass powder, used to fly kites. Though the sale of Chinese manjha is banned in India, it is rampantly sold everywhere due to its durability and because it is cheaper than cotton threads. Chinese Manjha has also often been fatal to birds.