Hubballi airport opens north Karnataka’s first dedicated cargo terminal

North Karnataka’s first dedicated domestic air cargo terminal started operations at Hubballi Airport on Wednesday to improve the trade and logistics profile of the north Karnataka region.

The proposal to convert the old passenger terminal building at the airport to a cargo terminal was long pending and now the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited have carried out the conversion at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh, officials said.

The cargo terminal is capable of handling general, perishable and other categories of goods.

Pramod Kumar Thakre, director of Hubballi Airport, told The Indian Express, “this dedicated domestic air cargo terminal is spread across 1,000 square metres and has a one-time hold capacity of 100 MT & an annual capacity of 15,000 MT. It is capable of handling general, perishable and other categories of goods.”

“Dedicated storage space for valuables and dangerous goods, provision for commercial office space for freight forwarders, e-commerce and courier companies are available at the cargo terminal,” he said.

According to Thakre, the new cargo terminal is expected to be the base for this region and improve the supply chain of e-commerce companies. The old passenger terminal in the Hubballi airport was unutilised for years after the new terminal began operations in 2017.

“Depending on the demand, airlines like Indigo, Alliance Air and StarAir may operate cargo charters or freighters through this terminal,” Thakre added.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are the major industrial hubs already connected with Hubballi by air. The outbound cargo service to these major business hubs will help businessmen and farmers from the north Karnataka region, who have till now depended on Goa airport for cargo service, according to officials.