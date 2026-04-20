Panic on Hubbali-bound Fly91 after flight airborne for 3.5 hours due to bad weather

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A Fly91 aircraft flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru after facing adverse weather conditions, news agency PTI reported.
The aircraft remained airborne for three-and-half hours on Sunday during the diversion, causing panic amongst the passengers.
However, airport officials have maintained that all passengers were safe.
The flight, which departed Hyderabad at around 3 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at about 4.30 pm but was unable to do so due to unfavourable weather, sources told PTI. Amid the scare, some passengers were in tears.
In a statement, FLY91 said the flight departed from Hyderabad at 3 pm. On nearing Hubballi, the flight encountered bad weather due to which the flight was diverted to Bengaluru as per standard protocol.
According to an official, the aircraft hovered over Hubballi for about an hour in anticipation of improvement in weather conditions before being diverted.
“This is general practice. Aircraft circle in the air for some time waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot’s decision,” he told PTI.
The flight subsequently returned to Hubballi and back to its home base in Hyderabad, the statement said.
The flight landed in Bengaluru at around 6.30 pm and was flown back to Hubballi at about 11 pm after weather conditions improved, the official added. Sources said there were 22 passengers on board the flight.
Officials also pointed to similar disruptions in the region, noting that another flight from Mumbai to Kolhapur was diverted to Goa due to weather conditions.
The official informed that all passengers were safe.
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