Panic on Hubbali-bound Fly91 after flight airborne for 3.5 hours due to bad weather

The flight was airborne for three and a half hours duing diversion. (Representative image)

A Fly91 aircraft flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru after facing adverse weather conditions, news agency PTI reported.

The aircraft remained airborne for three-and-half hours on Sunday during the diversion, causing panic amongst the passengers.

However, airport officials have maintained that all passengers were safe.

The flight, which departed Hyderabad at around 3 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at about 4.30 pm but was unable to do so due to unfavourable weather, sources told PTI. Amid the scare, some passengers were in tears.

In a statement, FLY91 said the flight departed from Hyderabad at 3 pm. On nearing Hubballi, the flight encountered bad weather due to which the flight was diverted to Bengaluru as per standard protocol.