How to pay property tax online in Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) website

Bangalore Development Authority’s website is now allowing for payment of property tax online. The process is now all set to take an easier route for taxpayers as well as the tax collectors. It has to be noted that the BDA will now accept only online payment, unlike previous years where both offline and online mode of payment was available.

Follow these simple steps to complete the tax paying process online:

1. Go to https://propertytax.bdabangalore.org

2. Enter ‘Property Number’ in the designated box (see picture below) and click ‘Submit’



3. On the landing page, enter Property ID (written against ಸಂಕೇತ in your old tax receipt), Site ID (ನಿವೇಶನ ಸಂಘೇ in old receipt) and your full name (as per the official records) and click ‘Submit’

4. On the next page (see main picture of this article) enter your phone number, email ID and click ‘Submit’

5. On the landing page that appears now, enter OTP sent to the phone (or mail ID) and click ‘Submit’

The page that appears now will include details of your property and will show you the due tax amount that has to be paid.

6. Select the tax amount and navigate to the payment section. Select mode of payment (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, etc.) and complete the process.

7. On successful completion of the transaction, select ‘Print Receipt’ to get a copy of the paid receipt (refer picture below to see how it looks).