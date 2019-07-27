How pedestrian-friendly is Bengaluru’s Church street? BBMP to conduct survey

After getting a positive response from citizens to its makeover of the popular Church Street, which is quite popular among shoppers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to conduct surveys on vehicle and pedestrian movements to see if the investment to the renovation has paid off.

Church Street in Bengaluru’s Central Business district, which houses offices, restaurants and pubs, was upgraded last year at a cost of Rs 9 crore with a pedestrian-first approach and it is city’s first road to be paved with granite cobble-stones.

The aim of the BBMP survey is to gauge if the renovated 750-meter stretch can be implemented in other roads of the city.

“The survey will focus on pedestrian movements, vehicle movements and parking issue. The survey will be conducted by a private agency to find the status of the pedestrian-friendly nature of the stretch,” KT Nagraj Chief Engineer, BBMP, said.

“Apart from this, we will take feedback from the residents, business establishments, pedestrians and the road users,” he added.

Meanwhile, pedestrians have complained about overspeeding vehicles and motorcyclists on the stretch, especially on weekends. The vehicles are haphazardly parked and garbage bins left uncleaned, they complained.

The civic agency had proposed a number of parking guidelines when the upgraded road was inaugurated. It was proposed that the street would be closed for entry of vehicles from 12 noon to 12 midnight. However, its nowhere in place.

As part of the upgradation process, the underground utility of the road was completely replaced. LED streetlights, cycle stands, dustbins were placed along with granite cobblestones on the footpath. In the last Budget, the state government announced that this model would be implemented in Brigade Road and Commercial Street.