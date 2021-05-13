From arranging oxygen to distributing food to the needy: How Karnataka cops are helping people get through pandemic

From arranging oxygen for hospitals or Covid-19 patients in distress to distributing food for the needy, cops in Karnataka, who are often vilified for excesses, have turned a new leaf this pandemic. Going the extra mile to help the needy, they have often saved the lives of many in the past one-and-a-half years.

Recently, swift action taken by police officers from Mahalakshmi Layout police station in Bengaluru helped a private hospital arrange alternate medical oxygen after a possible leak that was reported by the facility.

According to Dr Samit Havinal of Shreyas Hospital, a leak was reported from the liquid oxygen cylinder during the late hours of Wednesday. “A disaster was looming large over the hospital,” he said, while adding, “Thanks to the timely intervention by a team of cops led by ACP Reena Suvarana and Mahalakshmi Layout Inspector Kantharaju, arrangements were made to resolve the leak. Meanwhile, they also alerted the Drug Controller’s office as volunteers from the Sonu Sood Foundation arranged backup cylinders for emergencies.”

At the same time, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Dharmender Kumar Meena, said he was delighted to see officers under his jurisdiction go the extra mile to serve the needy on a daily basis. “Interestingly, they also attend to distress calls and arrange Covid resources even from their personal capacities. Some officers are also arranging ration for the specially-abled to ensure no one goes hungry in their respective areas. By night, they are vigilant to attend cases related to oxygen or drug shortages reported from different hospitals and are keen to do all the legwork needed to help save lives,” he told indianexpress.com.

A police officer in Bengaluru distributes food a specially abled man. (Photo: Special Arrangement) A police officer in Bengaluru distributes food a specially abled man. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Another initiative to deliver food to the needy by officers of the West Division is up and running as the city reels under a fortnight-long lockdown. According to Chamarajpet SI B S Lokapura, the team delivers food to around 500 people daily, including migrant labourers, construction workers, small-scale vendors and others in the Chamarajpet and surrounding areas.

“Food preparation begins at around 4 am in the kitchen of Jain Tiffin Services. While police officers on duty are also among the beneficiaries of the same, we ensure that more food packets are given to the needy,” Lokapura said.

In another instance, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had congratulated Yelahanka Old Town police inspector P S Sathyanarayana and his team after their timely intervention with volunteers from the actor’s philanthropic foundation saved the lives of 20 patients at Arka hospital.

Also, officials from Bengaluru City Police’s Command Centre have confirmed that they have been getting Covid-19 distress calls from patients and relatives of those testing positive seeking details of beds, medicines, and medical oxygen facilities.

While the control room has 135 employees working in three shifts, around 4,000 calls are received by them daily. “Among these are hundreds of calls where people seek information regarding beds, hospitals, medicines, and contact numbers to help them procure oxygen either at hospitals or at home,” an officer from the Bengaluru City Police Command Centre said.

The official added, “We try to keep them calm. We also take steps to get them the required contacts they ask for.”

At the same time, the number of calls complaining about people or neighbours not following Covid norms in public spaces and neighbourhoods are also on the rise.

“Even as we brave the pandemic to do our part, we see many unnecessarily venturing out of their homes. I would urge our citizens to cooperate with the police as each member of our team is very valuable to us and a family waits for them at the end of the day. By not adhering to Covid norms, lives at both ends are put in danger,” DCP Meena said.