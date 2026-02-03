How a Rs 5,000 debt led to graveyard extortion and ‘drug video’ trap in Bengaluru

The Banashankari police in Bengaluru arrested four men on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man, extorting Rs 47,000 from him, and stealing his Rs 4-lakh gold chain, officials said.

The police identified the men as Nihar, a resident of Bannerghatta, and Santhosh, Madhu, and Manjunath, all three from JP Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 24. Around 6.30 pm, the accused allegedly kidnapped Nithin Gowda, a resident of Thyagarajanagar, in an autorickshaw and took him to a graveyard in JP Nagar. There, they demanded the password of Gowda’s mobile phone. When he refused, he was allegedly assaulted. The attackers obtained the password and transferred Rs 47,000 from his bank account. They also allegedly stole a gold chain weighing 29 g, valued at around Rs 4 lakh.