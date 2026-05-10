How a phone call helped prevent minor’s marriage in Bengaluru

The girl’s father signed an undertaking to cancel the wedding and wait until his daughter reaches the legal age for marriage. (Representative Image)

A 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru was days away from being married off to a man nearly twice her age when her boyfriend made a phone call that changed everything.

The girl’s family had quietly arranged her wedding with a 33-year-old man, booking a marriage hall in the city for May 11. Facing her mother’s kidney failure and family expectations, the teenager had been emotionally pressured into accepting the marriage. She shared the development with her boyfriend.

He telephoned a pro-Kannada organisation, which flagged the matter to the Urban District Child Protection Office. Officials reached the family’s home on May 7 – four days before the scheduled ceremony.