How a final farewell exposed a daughter’s murder plot for Rs 40 lakh in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru, said they have arrested the accused based on the complaint filed by S Anil Kumar, Pushpavathi's brother.

A brother’s final gesture before lighting his sister’s funeral pyre led to the exposure of an alleged murder in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, with the police arresting the victim’s daughter and son-in-law for reportedly smothering her to death over Rs 40 lakh.

The police said the incident occurred on February 12 in Kyatasandra, Tumakuru district, about 64 km from Bengaluru. The victim, B Pushpavathi, 52, was initially believed to have died of a heart attack.

The accused, Suchitra, 30, and her husband, Suresh, 34, residents of the same locality, allegedly told family members that Pushpavathi had complained of chest pain and died before medical help could arrive.