Identify hotels to function as Covid care centres: Karnataka health dept

The Karnataka health department on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), airport and seaport authorities and district administration to identify hotels with necessary facilities to function as private Covid Care Centres (CCC) at notified rates and the list of such CCCs be made available to those arriving from foreign countries and the domestic public ublic to facilitate hassle-free isolation treatment and management.

The arrangements will be made for all international arrivals from at-risk countries and 2 percent of passenger arrivals from non-at-risk countries who test positive for Covid -19 at the airports, but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

The authorities should also identify designated buildings with necessary facilities which shall function as government Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to manage asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases for which the stay is free of cost for the passengers.

“Identified budget hotels, 3 star and 5 star hotels attached to Private Health Facilities shall function as Private CCCs on payment basis for passengers. However, those who develop symptoms during their stay at CCCs shall have to be immediately shifted to the Health Facility for further treatment and management. The duration of stay in CCC/Hospital (Institutional isolation) shall be for 7 days,” read the circular signed by the health commissioner D Randeep.

“He/she can be discharged on the 7th day, if during the preceding 3 days, the person is free of fever, respiratory symptoms and oxygen saturation (SpO2) is 94 percent and above. In case of asymptomatics the duration of stay of 7 days shall be counted from the day of testing. The above period of institutional isolation shall be followed by further 7 days of home quarantine with strict covid appropriate behaviour (CAB). Such persons would be released from home quarantine after 7 days,” the circular read.

Addressing a virtual meeting to discuss Covid Hospital Bed Management System(CHBMS) in BBMP limits, chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta allayed the fear of mayhem due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. He said that with proper arrangements of beds at hospitals run by the government and private players, the situation would be tackled efficiently.

“There are around 60,000 Covid tests being taken up daily in the city. Daily admission rate (number of people getting admitted) at hospitals has seen an increase from 20 to 60 admissions per day. But, the infected persons need not be worried. BBMP’s tele-triaging team and mobile triaging team of concerned ward will check the health conditions of the infected. Only the infected who require hospitalisation will be admitted to the hospital. Others may continue with home isolation,” Gupta added.

In the city, CV Raman Nagar general hospital, KC General hospital, Jayanagar hospital and Bowring hospitals are declared as Covid hospitals and reserved for Covid treatment. “Enough beds are available at private hospitals too. There’s no need for panic,” he said.

According to a government order, 10,000 to 12,000 beds should be made available in private hospitals by January 16 in BBMP limits. In this regard, nodal officers have been directed to visit and inspect the hospitals and instruct them (hospitals) to keep the beds reserved for Covid treatment, the chief commissioner said. He also instructed officials to collect exact data on the number of beds in hospitals.

“Helpdesks should be opened at the hospitals which are equipped with more than 100 beds. They should provide necessary information to the general public visiting the hospitals. Deploy needed personnel for that. Ensure Arogya Mithras at all the hospitals,” the chief commissioner said in the order.

Gupta has instructed the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes association(PHANA), Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust(SAST) and the private hospitals to keep the beds reserved (in accordance to the government order) for Covid treatment immediately in the major hospitals in the city.

According to the government order, all the private hospitals should reserve 30 percent beds under each category of ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/ Oxygenated and general beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The chief commissioner also instructed the hotel association to tie up with private hospitals to reopen Covid care centers.

On Thursday, 5,301 new Covid cases were reported by the state health department, of which 4,324 were in Bengaluru. While the positivity rate in the state for the day was 3.95 percent, the positivity rate in Bengaluru shot up to 7.5 percent. A total of 1,27,194 tests were conducted.