Hotel ‘brawl’ case: Bengaluru hacker Srikrishna granted bail

A local court in Bengaluru on Tuesday granted conditional bail to alleged hacker Sriki alias Srikrishna in a case related to a hotel brawl.

A police officer said that Sriki was fined Rs 4,500 for consuming drugs and was released on conditional bail with Rs 25,000 as surety. While Sriki reportedly admitted consumption of drugs, he was let off as he was not involved in peddling.

Srikrishna, who was out on bail in another case, was arrested with his friend Vishnu Bhat for allegedly misbehaving, manhandling and trespassing at the Royal Orchid hotel located on Old Airport road. The court on Tuesday granted bail to Srikrishna while Vishnu Bhat, who faces charges under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Srikrishna was arrested by Jeevan Bhima Nagar police on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday. While the court had sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, Srikrishna applied for bail on the same day.

Vishnu Bhat, who is in police custody, is said to have contact with an African national who was involved in drug peddling. The police sources said that they believe that Vishnu Bhat and an African were in constant touch for the supply of narcotics substances. Police also had seized drugs from Vishnu’s residence while nothing was found in Sriki’s room.

Srikrishna is accused of multiple cybercrime cases, including siphoning off Rs 11.5 crore funds from the e-procurement cell of the Karnataka e-governance centre last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating illegal wealth earned by him, said most of it was through hacking. At least eight cases have been filed against him and police have filed chargesheets in three and are probing five others.

Children of several politicians, cutting across party lines in Karnataka, are known to have been associated with Sriki. He was named in a criminal case for the first time in February 2018 — as an associate of Mohammed Haris, the son of Congress MLA N A Haris — following a brawl at a pub in Bengaluru.